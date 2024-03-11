Fmr LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,832 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.24% of Core Laboratories worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after purchasing an additional 568,196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 167.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 565,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 108.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after buying an additional 464,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

