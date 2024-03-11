Fmr LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Fmr LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.27% of American Assets Trust worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 159.52%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

