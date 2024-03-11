Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,314,000 after purchasing an additional 195,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,284,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.