Fmr LLC Sells 13,201 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.38% of Vitesse Energy worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 54.2% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,068,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.36 million, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is currently -263.16%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

