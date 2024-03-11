Fmr LLC Sells 2,217 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.31% of ZimVie worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,672,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZimVie by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,377,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 123,344 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,555,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZimVie by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,011,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 332,709 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIMV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.21. ZimVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

