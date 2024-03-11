Fmr LLC Sells 3,831 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.96% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03.

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

