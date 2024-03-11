Fmr LLC Sells 7,528 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $262.25 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $194.33 and a one year high of $310.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.21 and a 200-day moving average of $271.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.