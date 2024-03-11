Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.68.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FL

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.6 %

FL opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 22,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 383,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,154 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.