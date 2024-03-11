Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Decreased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 422,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,313.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 93,902 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

