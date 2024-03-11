Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $394.35 million, a PE ratio of 120.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

