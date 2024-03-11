Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
NYSE FNV opened at $115.02 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $161.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52.
FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.56.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
