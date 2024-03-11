Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BEN

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.