Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLQM. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

