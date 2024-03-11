FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.95.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.89. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $59.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

