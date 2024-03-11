GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

GGN stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 799,989 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,103,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 656,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.