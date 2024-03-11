GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GGN opened at $3.79 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 58,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.