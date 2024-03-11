GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of GGN opened at $3.79 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $3.91.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
