GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 21st

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $3.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.