GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 21st

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 141,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.