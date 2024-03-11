GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.79 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $3.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

