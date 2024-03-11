GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.79 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $3.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.