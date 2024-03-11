Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Jonathan Burrell Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,123,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 698,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,919,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $2,110,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $141.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.92.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

