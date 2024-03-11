GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Trading Up 0.1 %
JOB stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
