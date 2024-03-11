GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Up 0.1 %

JOB stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GEE Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

