Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $37.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.