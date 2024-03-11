Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 2,063 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

AEM opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

