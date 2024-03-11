Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

