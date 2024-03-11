Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $16.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.41 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

