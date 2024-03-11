Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $485,000 Investment in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth $961,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 70,819 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $51.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.28%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

