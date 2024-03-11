Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,031 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 77.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 32.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 67.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 35.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $186.95 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.17.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

