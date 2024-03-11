Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 4,458 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STVN opened at €29.35 ($31.90) on Monday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a one year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.67.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

