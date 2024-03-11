Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,019 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 568,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $17,019,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after buying an additional 287,077 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 165,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 105,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

HEES stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $555,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,896,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $555,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,896,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $885,252.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,974.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

