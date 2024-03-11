Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 651 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $77,332,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 147.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 611,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,321 shares of company stock valued at $489,087. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $52.67 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

