Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $99.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.