Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BlackLine by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BlackLine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL opened at $67.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -670.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $45,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,072 shares of company stock valued at $604,377 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.