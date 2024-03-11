Glenview Trust co Has $178.48 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of Glenview Trust co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Apple were worth $178,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.62. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.61 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.