Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,308 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.12% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,216 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 897.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 476,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 428,856 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,522,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,866,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FINX opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $403.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $27.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

