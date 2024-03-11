GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 63,726.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $52.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

