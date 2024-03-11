GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. B. Riley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY stock opened at $113.47 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $116.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at $43,599,518.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,599,518.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,015 shares of company stock valued at $11,849,375 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

