GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.43% of GoDaddy worth $465,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,015 shares of company stock worth $11,849,375. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $113.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $116.31.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

