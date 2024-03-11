Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Gold Fields by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI opened at $15.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

