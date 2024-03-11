Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,030 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $681,508,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 226,101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,631,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 448,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLNC. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.