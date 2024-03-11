Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,570 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 932.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CWH opened at $27.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 2.61. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

