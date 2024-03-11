Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $215.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.51. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

