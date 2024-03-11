Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TER opened at $106.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

