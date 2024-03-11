Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $461,000 Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

HWC opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

