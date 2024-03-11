Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dine Brands Global worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $50.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.68. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $72.45.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

