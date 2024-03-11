Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 121.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.32, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.44. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.