Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 104,781 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:KOS opened at $5.52 on Monday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

