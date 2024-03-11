Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,471 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

