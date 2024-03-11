Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $470.39 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $476.30. The firm has a market cap of $376.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

