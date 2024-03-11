Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,564 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,362,000 after acquiring an additional 44,183 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,724,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $89.82 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

