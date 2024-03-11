Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $132.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.