Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Insider Principal Co Lp Starboard Sells 150,000 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Principal Co Lp Starboard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82.

Green Dot Stock Up 2.8 %

GDOT opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $462.79 million, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 88,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. TheStreet downgraded Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

