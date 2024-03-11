Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Insider Principal Co Lp Starboard Sells 150,000 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Principal Co Lp Starboard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82.
Green Dot Stock Up 2.8 %
GDOT opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $462.79 million, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. TheStreet downgraded Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
